Family pay tribute to ‘caring’ 78-year-old killed when car crashed into house

Police have named a 78-year-old woman who died after a car crashed into her house following a collision in Coventry.

Barbara Howard died in hospital after the Jaguar car struck her property shortly before 5pm on July 17.

West Midlands Police said its officers understood that the car had been in a collision with a Volkswagen van at the junction of Shilton Lane and Lentons Lane.

Ms Howard was inside the house at the time, police said, and specialist officers are now supporting her family.

In a tribute released on Wednesday, her relatives said of her: “Caring, sharing, glamorous, and stunning, someone who loved life.

“Dancing mother of Debbie and Julie, our best friend was taken in the most horrific way. We love her to the moon and back.”

The drivers of both vehicles involved were spoken to at the scene, and police are appealing for information or footage to assist their inquiry.