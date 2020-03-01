Advertising
What the papers say – March 1
Pictures of Downing Street’s newly engaged and expecting couple adorn the front pages of almost every Sunday paper.
The pregnancy announcement of Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leads most of the nation’s papers.
The Sunday Telegraph said the couple’s child is expected to arrive in the summer while the Sunday Express features their announcement alongside an update on the UK’s “coronavirus crisis”.
Elsewhere, The Independent and The Observer lead with the shock resignation of the Home Office’s Philip Rutnam, who accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of bullying.
The row could impact the Government’s Brexit migrant plan, according to The Sunday Times.
Advertising
The Mail on Sunday reports Treasury adviser Tim Leunig as saying the agricultural industry is not “critically important” to the UK economy in a series of leaked emails.
The Sunday Mirror leads with Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah’s denial that he was involved in doping.
Advertising
The Sunday People says champion boxer Tyson Fury’s next move is a mega-bout against Anthony Joshua.
And the Daily Star Sunday reports on a local council banning a rubber duck charity race due to environmental concerns.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.