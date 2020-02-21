Harry and Meghan drop plans to use ‘SussexRoyal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped plans to use the brand “SussexRoyal” after conceding the word royal could not be used following their decision to leave the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan had been in discussions with aides and senior royals about the use of the word, but it appears they have fallen foul of UK Government rules.

Plans to trademark “SussexRoyal” have also been abandoned.

The couple’s popular Instagram account uses the name SussexRoyal, as does a website set up by the couple after their decision to stop carrying out official royal duties in favour of financial freedom.

Both will now have to be re-branded to reflect the duke and duchess’ decision.

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes said: “While the duke and duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding (the) use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post-Spring 2020.”

The spokeswoman explained that trademark applications that were filed as protective measures “acting on advice from and following the same model for the Royal Foundation” have been removed.

It is understood the applications were not in the pursuit of commercialisation but to protect the couple’s brand from being exploited.

The duke and duchess’s lives as working royals will end on March 31 when they stop representing the Queen and become financially independent.

Harry and Meghan will embark on a new chapter in North America but sources have stressed they “will be in the United Kingdom regularly” and retain the same charitable goals supporting causes from the Commonwealth to mental health.