Labour’s Nandy says she would vote to scrap monarchy in a referendum

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has said she would vote to scrap the monarchy in any future referendum on the royal family.

The backbench MPs’ rivals to replace Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, said they would support the monarchy in such a poll.

All three contenders said that the issue was not a priority during a Channel 4 debate as the contest enters its final phase ahead of the deceleration of a new Labour leader on April 4.

The royal family (Yui Mok/PA)

Referring to the monarchy, Ms Nandy said: “I’m a democrat, so I would vote to scrap it. But this is not the priority of the country.”

Sir Keir said: “No, I wouldn’t. I think I’d down size it.”

Ms Long-Bailey, who is often dubbed the “continuity Corbyn” left-wing candidate, said: “I think we have got more important things to worry about.

“I wouldn’t vote to abolish the monarchy.”

Ms Long-Bailey insisted that “Corbynism” does not exist.

She said: “There is no such thing as Corbynism. There is our Labour values.

“If we believe in building more council homes, investing in our futures through education and industrial strategy – that’s socialism. That’s not Corbynism and we shouldn’t throw away those policies.”