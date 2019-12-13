Piers Morgan taunts Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan over General Election exit poll

Piers Morgan accused Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan of “helping” Boris Johnson achieve a “landslide” after their calls for tactical voting appeared to have backfired.

The Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted shortly after the exit poll indicated the Conservatives were heading for a decisive victory over Labour and the Lib Dems.

Four Weddings And A Funeral star Grant and Alan Partridge creator Coogan had been high-profile advocates of tactical voting in a bid to prevent a Tory majority.

Congrats Hugh Grant & Steve Coogan – you helped get Boris a landslide. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2019

Morgan then replied to Grant’s tweet of “there goes the neighbourhood” by saying “No, there goes your credibility. The British people listened to your democracy-wrecking garbage & told you to f*** off.”

There goes the neighbourhood. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 12, 2019

Other celebrities were divided over who was to blame for Labour’s apparent loss.

Gavin & Stacey star James Corden blamed Mr Corbyn for the result.

I can’t shake the feeling that if @tom_watson had been leader of the Labour Party the outcome of this could’ve all been so different. Jeremy Corbyn has now lost two elections to opposition candidates who could’ve and should’ve been beaten. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 12, 2019

He tweeted: “I can’t shake the feeling that if @tom_watson had been leader of the Labour Party the outcome of this could’ve all been so different.

“Jeremy Corbyn has now lost two elections to opposition candidates who could’ve and should’ve been beaten.”

Writer and satirist Armando Iannucci said if the exit poll was correct, Mr Corbyn “must go and take ALL the anti-Semites with him”.

If this is correct, and it probably is, then Corbyn must go and take ALL the antisemites with him. Toxic and unforgivable. Lib Dems need a solid existential rethink, and ordinary Labour, Lib Dem and Green members need to start talking to each other fast. https://t.co/mOhAISXoFs — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) December 12, 2019

He added: “Toxic and unforgivable. Lib Dems need a solid existential rethink, and ordinary Labour, Lib Dem and Green members need to start talking to each other fast.”

Former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman has been a critic of Mr Corbyn over his handling of Labour’s alleged anti-Semitism problem.

For last 2 years @RachelRileyRR & I have faced abuse beyond imagining. Lies smears violence. We stood against it all because we truly believe Corbyn responsible for allowing the anti Jewish racism & misogyny to go unchecked. His online hate army thought no one cared. YOU DID x — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) December 12, 2019

Tagging Countdown presenter Rachel Riley, who criticised Mr Corbyn on the same issue, she said: “For last 2 years @RachelRileyRR & I have faced abuse beyond imagining. Lies smears violence.

“We stood against it all because we truly believe Corbyn responsible for allowing the anti Jewish racism & misogyny to go unchecked. His online hate army thought no one cared. YOU DID x.”

Some of Mr Corbyn’s celebrity supporters appeared to be sticking by him.

Grime rapper Stormzy, a vocal backer of Mr Corbyn, retweeted a message from journalist Mehdi Hasan who said it was a “dark day for minorities in the UK”.

A tweet from the official Twitter account belonging to the band Clean Bandit said Mr Corbyn should not be blamed for Labour’s expected defeat.

“He was our one hope,” the tweet said.

Absolutely. If we get a bad result as the #ExitPolls suggest, I don’t want to hear ANYONE saying it was the fault of the Labour Leader. He was our one hope. We are now entering an extremely dark time, not just in this country but in the whole world. https://t.co/AIMUIZBrEA — Clean Bandit #votelabour (@cleanbandit) December 12, 2019

“We are now entering an extremely dark time, not just in this country but in the whole world.”

Singer Lily Allen appeared to blame “propaganda” for the early election results.

She said: “Unchecked targeted bespoke propaganda. We need to start taking this seriously.”