Santa School opens to new batch of Father Christmases

Future Father Christmases have been put through their paces at the 23rd annual Santa School.

Future Santas are given a broad education (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The annual event, hosted by the Ministry Of Fun at Southwark Cathedral, teaches performers how to be the perfect Father Christmas and covers a range of Santa subjects.

Performers are given the chance to roleplay interactions with children (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Pupils at the school are taught how to wish children a happy Christmas in a variety of languages as well as getting a crash course on the most popular toys of the year.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)The annual event this year was held at Southwark Cathedral

There is also a lesson in the history of Santa and tips on how to embody the most festive of roles.

The event is now in its 23rd year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Advertising

The actors on the course go through roleplay scenarios so they are ready to answer queries from children they meet while making public appearances.

The Santas will go on to provide festive cheer at some well known high street stores (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In the past, Santas who have graduated from the school have gone on to make appearances at locations including Harrods, Selfridges and Legoland.