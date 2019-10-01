People trapped as floodwater surges through streets after river bursts banks

A helicopter has been brought in to help people trapped in houses on the Isle of Man as a river burst its banks causing “horrendous conditions”.

A Coastguard helicopter was pictured over the village of Laxey, on the east coast of the island, as floodwater from the Laxey River surged through the streets, leading to police declaring a “major incident”.

The new storms come as part of the north of England and the Midlands continue to cope with flash flooding following days of heavy rain.

Further heavy rain is forecast for later in the week when the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo sweep across the UK.

Local police on the Isle of Man said on Facebook: “Glen Road between the upper and lower bridges has flooded severely. Several vehicles have washed away. Persons are trapped in at least three houses.

“Fire Rescue and Coastguard are on scene with fast water rescue teams.

“A major incident has been declared with all Govt agencies helping out.

Advertising

“We are asking that any persons trapped go up stairs and monitor media.”

Flooding at Laxey Harbour, Isle of Man (Ed Hutton/Twitter/PA)

The village, which is about four miles north of the capital Douglas, appeared to be worst hit, although police also reported problems on the coast road and in Onchan as well as a landslip on the mountain road.

The force said: “While we assess the full impact of the rain and flooding, we suggest that all non-urgent travel is avoided.”

Advertising

One witness, Julie Graham, said on Twitter: “Coastguard helicopter on Laxey football pitch. Horrendous conditions, river has burst it’s banks, people trapped in their houses.

“The emergency services are doing an amazing job.”

Heavy #rain showers across southern England and Wales could give some localised #flooding this afternoon. Watch out for tricky travelling conditions for this evening's rush hour too ?️?‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/JQSf5l4g6U — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2019

The flooding on the Isle of Man came as the Met Off issued warnings of further heavy rain and thunderstorms across England and Wales.