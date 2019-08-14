Flying banker retires after more than 30 years

A banker who has clocked up more than 11,500 flights over 30 years is celebrating her retirement.

Anne Rendall has supported communities across Orkney since May 1988, travelling between seven different islands.

Using an inter-isle service on Loganair’s eight-seat Britten Norman Islander, Ms Rendall was able to reach customers on islands including South Walls, Westray, Sanday and North Ronaldsay.

The aircraft was met with a water cannon salute by the airport’s fire brigade (Loganair/PA)

After her final flight – a 15-minute journey from Westray to Kirkwall – the aircraft was met with a water cannon salute by the airport’s fire brigade and she was presented with retirement gifts by the airline.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair managing director, said: “Anne has been a valued Loganair customer for over 30 years and is officially our most frequent flyer.

“I’d like to congratulate her for such a successful career and look forward to welcoming her on board again soon.”

The RBS banker, who was only the second person to hold the role, served around 40 to 50 customers during each visit, including crofters and fishermen.

Anne Rendall is only the second person to have held the role (Loganair/PA)

Lois Canning, who joined the bank in 2005 and takes the ferry from Shapinsay every day to work in the Kirkwall branch, will take over from Ms Rendall.

Simon Watson, RBS managing director, said: “Anne occupies a unique place in our history as the face of the Royal Bank across the Orkney islands for the past 31 years.

“We are incredibly grateful for the excellent personal service she has given our customers in Orkney, where she is very much a part of the community.

“Anne is part of the bank’s rich heritage that over the years has seen us travel by air, boat and road, through our mobile banks and network of community bankers, to meet the needs of customers.”