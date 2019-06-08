Huge fire engulfs former university campus being turned into luxury homes

A large fire has broken out at a derelict university building in Glasgow which is being turned into a luxury housing development.

Firefighters are on scene at the Jordanhill Campus in the west of the city as smoke billows from the former Strathclyde University building.

The fire was reported shortly before 4pm on Saturday and four fire engines were initially dispatched to the scene, with several more deployed shortly afterwards along with at least three ambulance service crews.

@Glasgow_Live Old Jordanhill college on fire right now 🙁 pic.twitter.com/wUq0ngEiIo — Patty O' (@pattyneta) June 8, 2019

One firefighter at the scene said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but an investigation will be launched once the blaze is extinguished.

He added: “We’ve got to get the fire under control before we can start to investigate the cause, so we will probably start our investigation tomorrow.”

Beware large fire in Old Jordanhill college everyone please be careful and ensure our emergency services have access to deal with this ongoing incident! pic.twitter.com/pBEK9tb47x — Cllr Michael Cullen (@MichaelSNP13) June 8, 2019

Shortly after the fire broke out, a spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.57pm on Saturday June 8 to reports of a fire in a derelict building in Glasgow.

“Operation control mobilised four fire engines and the crews were met by a well-developed fire.

“Firefighters currently remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire.”

Much less smoke now billowing from the roof of the former Strathclyde University building at the Jordanhill campus.Firefighters at the scene say the cause of the blaze is not yet known. pic.twitter.com/BbGaBJGgC6 — Tom Eden (@TomEden11) June 8, 2019

The burning building – which has been empty since 2012 – is in the process of being redeveloped into more than 400 flats of up to five bedrooms, costing between £246,500 and £625,000.

The building was in the process of being turned into a luxury housing development (Victoria Mitchell/PA)

A security guard for Cala – the firm behind the estimated £100 million development – said no-one was believed to be inside the building at the time of the fire.

A large area around the Southbrae Drive site remained blocked off to the public three hours after the fire started, but building work appeared to be continuing, with a small crane and digger moving equipment to the rear of the site.