Donald Trump UK visit live: Talks with PM as Trump baby balloon flies again

Thousands of protesters are expected in central London as US President Donald Trump meets Theresa May for a working lunch at Downing Street after a business breakfast meeting at St James’s Palace.

But while the PM hosts Mr Trump, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will be gearing up to address demonstrators “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

Meanwhile, the Trump Baby blimp is being flown over Parliament Square.

10.57am

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove has been invited for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, sources close to the Environment Secretary said.

10.50am

Watch Boris Johnson avoid questions about whether he has a meeting scheduled with Mr Trump later.

10.40am

Dozens of demonstrators are gathering in Trafalgar Square carrying a variety of placards including one that says “Dump Trump”.

Groups represented include the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop Trump Coalition, Stop The War Coalition, Stand Up To Racism and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Placards include slogans: “No to racism, no to Trump”, “Migrants and refugees welcome here”, and “Lock him in the Tower”.

A man sells Donald Trump toilet paper during protests in Parliament Square (David Mirzoeff/PA)

10.15am

After Mr Trump’s comments from the business meeting at St James’s Palace, Theresa May said that there were “huge opportunities” for Britain and the US to work together in the future.

????On Day 2 of the #USStateVisit, The Duke of York & Prime Minister @TheresaMay welcome President Donald Trump @POTUS to St James’s Palce for a UK/US Senior Business Leaders Group Breakfast Meeting. pic.twitter.com/r3C8WCF0OG — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) June 4, 2019

“It is a great partnership but I think a partnership we can take even further. Of course that is with a good bilateral trade deal,” she told the US president.

“I think there are huge opportunities for us to do more together in the future and challenges to work on as well.”

Included in the US party were his daughter Ivanka Trump, White House national security adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The business breakfast meeting at St James’s Palace (Tim Ireland/PA)

10.10am

The President and First Lady Melania Trump presented the Queen with a silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wooden jewellery box in a red leather box, Mrs Trump’s office said.

The Duke of Edinburgh was also given a gift by the visitors – a personalised Air Force One Jacket and a first-edition signed autobiography by James Doolittle: I Could Never Be So Lucky Again.

American hero General Doolittle was an aviation pioneer who led the daylight air raid on Tokyo and other Japanese cities four months after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbour.

10.05am

The Donald Trump baby balloon set up in Parliament Square (PA)

The Donald Trump baby blimp is airborne over Parliament Square.

Organisers began pumping up the effigy at around 9am with the help of six large helium canisters and it was fully flying at 10am.

A large crowd of national and international media outlets filmed the launch as several dozen onlookers stood beside the safety cordon and cheered when it was released.

Someone's woken me up pic.twitter.com/KdGVY3M0TJ — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 4, 2019

10am

At the round table business talks, Mr Trump said he believes Britain can have a “very very substantial trade deal” with the United States after it leaves the EU.

The gathering was attended by the Duke of York and senior ministers and officials, with senior representatives of five US and five British firms.

Mr Trump said the the US was already the UK’s largest trading partner and that he believed there was scope for further expansion.

I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal. This is something you want to do and my folks want to do,” he said, adding to Mrs May: “Stick around. Let’s do this deal.”

10am

The Trump Baby balloon isn’t the only large-scale protest planned in London today. A talking robot of Donald Trump on a toilet has also appeared in the capital.

The 16ft model of Mr Trump on a gold toilet has attracted plenty of onlookers in Trafalgar Square.

The robot was made in China for a US protester, and it says the phrases “No collusion”, “You are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius” – the audio of which is Mr Trump’s own voice. It also makes a “generic fart” sound.

9.45am

President Trump’s motorcade makes for a sizeable amount of traffic.

And Mr Trump’s personal limousine has been flown over from the US to ensure the president travels safely.

9.35am

Donald Trump flies by helicopter from the US ambassador’s residence to Buckingham Palace, from where his motorcade then drives to St James’s Palace for a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders.