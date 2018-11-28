Force thanks man who paid for police car’s fuel at filling station

A police force has issued a thank you message to a man who paid for fuel for one of its vehicles.

Avon and Somerset Police posted about the heartwarming gesture on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday.

Please share.Were you the kind person who paid the fuel bill for one of our officers yesterday?At about 9:30am at a… Posted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

The force wrote: “Please share.

“Were you the kind person who paid the fuel bill for one of our officers yesterday?

“At about 9.30am at a garage on Hotwells Road in Bristol, PC Anthony filled up a police vehicle with diesel.

“As he went to pay, a man approached him, handed him a till receipt for the amount of fuel he put in (more than £50), shook his hand, and said, ‘I just want to say thank you for all you guys do for us’. He then left.

“You don’t need to come forward but we hope this reaches you. We just wanted to say a very big thank you for what you did.

“We have shared this story with our staff, officers and volunteers. We would never expect a member of the public to pay for our fuel but just knowing our work is appreciated makes more of a difference than you may realise.

“Thank you. From everyone at Avon and Somerset Police.”

The post was shared widely on social media, with users praising the generosity of the man.

One wrote: “Wow how lovely what a nice gesture what a kind man he obviously appreciates the police force as we all do.”