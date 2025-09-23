Update on new bus service connecting Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Princess Royal Hospital and Wellington
A new bus service connecting Whitchurch and Market Drayton with a major county hospital and Wellington has been delayed, but is now expected to launch early next year.
Shropshire Council has confirmed it is currently seeking an operator for the planned service which will run between between Whitchurch, Market Drayton, the Princess Royal Hospital and Wellington.
It's hoped that an operator will be confirmed by late November, with the service expected to begin operating in January next year.
Back in July the council said it was working with its Shropshire Bus Enhanced Partnership to "finalise plans" for the new service, which it hoped would launch in the late summer or early autumn. However, the introduction of the service has now been pushed back.
The scheme forms part of the council's wider ambitions to improve bus services and facilities in northeast Shropshire and would improve access for residents to key services including the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.