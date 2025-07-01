Update on 'vital' new bus service to connect Whitchurch and Market Drayton with Wellington and hospital

Shropshire Council has announced that it is working with its Shropshire Bus Enhanced Partnership to "finalise plans" for the new service, which it hopes can be introduced in the late summer or early autumn.

The scheme is part of the council's ambitions to improve bus services and facilities in northeast Shropshire and would improve access for residents to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The authority said it would be funded from the its most recent allocation of Government bus service improvement funding for the year 2025/26.

The new bus service would connect Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Wellington.

