Bewdley high street to remain closed due to gas leak

Worcester County Council Roads and Travel has announced that Bewdley High Street has closed following a gas leak.
The usually busy road will see repairs taking place throughout the day.
On Twitter, Worcester County Council Highways and Travel said: "High Street, Bewdley, closed for Cadent Gas Limited to trace and repair gas escape."
⚠️ High Street, Bewdley closed (o/s no. 17) for @CadentGasLtd to trace & repair gas escape pic.twitter.com/WEx8edVvps— Worcs County Council Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) September 19, 2023
Worcestershire Council have been approached for more information.