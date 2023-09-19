Bewdley high street to remain closed due to gas leak

By Daniel WaltonTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A high street is set to be closed for several hours while service engineers tend to a gas leak.

Worcester County Council Roads and Travel has announced that Bewdley High Street has closed following a gas leak.

The usually busy road will see repairs taking place throughout the day.

On Twitter, Worcester County Council Highways and Travel said: "High Street, Bewdley, closed for Cadent Gas Limited to trace and repair gas escape."

Worcestershire Council have been approached for more information.

Transport
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News