New 'intelligent' temporary traffic lights being installed at crash-hit Shrewsbury roundabout

The traffic lights at Emstrey Island in Shrewsbury have been taken out twice in 12 months

National Highways is installing the temporary lights at Emstrey Island in Shrewsbury this week during overnight work, with work getting under way on Monday evening.

Lights on the western side of the roundabout, controlling eastbound traffic on the A5 joining the roundabout, have been out of action since a driver ploughed into control boxes last month, knocking out power to two sets of lights.

The maintenance, which is scheduled to take place between overnight 8pm and 5am is due for completion by Thursday. During the overnight work, the exit onto London Road will be closed westbound, with a diversion in place.

National Highways has said the temporary traffic lights will be in place until workers have acquired the parts to fix the affected control boxes.

A spokesperson said: "It is a more intelligent temporary system that we will be using until the bespoke parts needed to rebuild the control boxes damaged in the collision are ready and we can carry out the permanent repairs."

Earlier this month traffic along the Shrewsbury bypass was brought to a standstill when temporary lights were first set up. Drivers faced delays of up to 90 minutes, with gridlock along the A5 and A49 and queues stretching to within a mile of the end of the M54 at Wellington.

National Highways bosses warned the temporary lights would be in place for a few weeks until bespoke parts for the control boxes arrived, but were switched off within 24 hours before work on fitting the new lights started this week.

The lights on the western side of the roundabout have been taken out of action twice in less than two months.

In December last year an Audi heading east along the A5 smashed through the traffic lights before coming to rest in the middle of the roundabout. The traffic signals were out of action for five weeks into January.