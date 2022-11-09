Drivers facing 72-minute delays near Shrewsbury with main road gridlocked

Preston Island, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

AA traffic news has warned of 72-minute delays on the A5 westbound between the M54 Junction 7 towards Wellington and and the A458.

Traffic heading towards the county town was seen stretching back down for around two miles on the approach to the Preston Island, with further delays between there and the Emstrey Island and north towards the A49.

The delays are said to be increasing, with an average speed of around 5mph.

Temporary traffic lights have also been installed at Emstrey Island.

The main traffic lights on the A5 for traffic heading east were knocked out of action more than a month ago after a driver ploughed into three control boxes which sent power to them.