Drivers urged to take extra care at giant Shropshire roundabout as highways experts repair damaged traffic lights

A recent incident at Emstrey island

A driver recently ploughed into three control boxes on the giant Emstrey Island, knocking out the power to two sets of traffic lights.

And National Highways says it is taking a while for them to get bespoke parts that are required to help rebuild the boxes. #

Richard Timothy, the National Highways route manager, said: “Safety is always our priority and we recently commissioned a study to investigate a number of road traffic collisions on the eastbound approach to this roundabout and whether action could be taken to help prevent further incidents.

"We are now designing new safety measures as a result."

He added that there are "speeding issues" in the area.

“We also continue to work with the police and support their efforts to address speeding issues in this area," said Mr Timothy.

“Unfortunately, an incident has recently occurred in which three control boxes on the roundabout were damaged after being hit by a vehicle. These boxes control the power to two sets of traffic lights on one half of the junction.

“We are working to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible but bespoke parts are required to help rebuild the boxes. In the meantime, we would urge drivers to take extra care when using this junction.”

In an earlier incident in February the Shropshire Star reported that a car hit two lamp posts on the A5 at Emstrey.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police were called to the scene.