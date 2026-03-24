Telford homeowner has right to turn house into HM0 - planners rule despite objections

Planners have given a homeowner permission to turn a Telford property into a six-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) despite objections.

The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington, could become a 10-bed HMO. Picture: Google Maps

Officials at Telford & Wrekin Council have told applicant Akash Desai that he has permitted development rights to turn The Poplars in Wellington Road, Donnington, into a ‘small’ HMO.

But planners say this is given on the basis that it would house no more than six people.

Read more: Semi-detached home in Donnington could become 10-bed HMO

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council and two residents lodged their objections to the change of use being granted a certificate of lawfulness.

Location plan of The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The parish council “considered that there is insufficient parking on site and it is highly likely that vehicles residing or visiting the property will regularly seek to park on the Wellington Road for lengthy periods.”

The council added: “The location of the proposed development is in close proximity to a number of assisted living developments that house vulnerable people and it is considered that this proposal will significantly change the nature of the area and exasperate the current poor situation.”

Residents objected with “serious concerns” with overdevelopment and changing the character of the area.

“Introducing a large six-bedroom HMO would be out of keeping with the character of the neighbourhood and risks changing the balance of the community,” one wrote.

Another resident told planners it is “clear overdevelopment” with inadequate provision for parking within the site.

But planners said on the basis that the HMO would not exceed six occupants it “benefits from permitted development rights.”

Officials have pointed out that an Article 4 direction covering HMOs will come into force on February 27, 2027.

“If the proposed use has not been fully implemented and the building occupied by this date, planning permission will then be required for the development put forward,” planners wrote.

Previous planning applications for an eight bed HMO and a 10 bed HMO had been withdrawn.

See the plans here.