Bumper property auction in Shrewsbury nets more than £2 million across Shropshire, North Powys and Wrexham

The auction featured a wide variety of lots - including renovation projects, commercial premises, a barn with planning consent for conversion, and parcels of pastureland.

In total, 16 properties and plots from across Shropshire, north Powys, and Wrexham were successfully sold at the auction last Friday (September 26).

Significantly, the auction marked Halls's first use of online bidding, with three properties sold entirely online and digital interest helping to drive competition across many other lots.

It was the largest collective property and land auction to date conducted by Halls.

"We sold three properties online which also generated bids for many of the other lots on offer," said Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who organised the auction.

"The combination of traditional and modern methods of sale worked very well.

"We had good, auction-type entries, sensible guide prices and a good crowd which is why all the lots have sold so well."

Nine of the residential properties were sold above their guide prices on behalf of Connexus, a rural housing group operating in Shropshire.

1 and 2 Milebarn Cottages, Holt Road, Llan-y-Pwll, near Wrexham which sold for £252,000

Among the top-performing lots that sold were 1 and 2 Milebarn Cottages, Holt Road, Llan-y-Pwll, near Wrexham - a pair of period, two-bedroom semi-detached cottages on a quarter-acre plot. With a guide price of £150,000, the properties sold for an impressive £252,000.

Half an acre of pastureland at Sarnau, Llanymynech which sold for £38,000

Other notable sales included Farthings in West Felton near Oswestry - a three-bedroom detached house with a large garage, workshop, and gardens - which sold for £186,500, above its £100,000 guide price.

In Preston Brockhurst, Rockall Villas, a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a generous garden, was sold for £150,000, above its estimated £126,000 to £144,000 range.

2 Rockhall Villas in Preston Brockhurst which sold for £150,000

Meanwhile, Dove Barn in Prees sold for £115,000 against a guide of £50,000 to £75,000. The site includes planning consent for conversion into four residential dwellings across nearly 2.8 acres, alongside a cattle and storage barn.

And two three-bedroom, semi-detached houses on Grotto Road in Market Drayton sold for £127,000 and £126,000, respectively. Both require modernisation and had guide prices between £126,000 and £144,000.

Halls also reported a strong demand for smaller plots of land. A half-acre parcel at Sarnau, Llanymynech, was guided at just £5,000 to £10,000, and sold for £38,000.

Halls is now accepting entries for its next collective property and land auction, scheduled for Friday, November 28.

For enquiries or to list a property, contact Allen Gittins at Halls on 01691 622602.