For sale: Renovated family home with modern fittings in quiet village

The three-bed home in Rodington, a village with a population of less than 1,000, is ideal for anyone looking for quiet Shropshire village life.

The house has recently been renovated, resulting in modern fittings which are ready to be used by whoever moves in.

Holland Broadbridge is listing the house, which comes with a price tag of £249,995.

A look at the brand new kitchen. Photo: Holland Broadbridge/Rightmove

The living room. Photo: Holland Broadbridge/Rightmove

The agents says: "This is an instantly appealing, spacious and well-presented, three bedroom semi-detached house, with the added benefit of being offered for sale with no upward chain.

"The accommodation briefly comprises of the following: Entrance hallway, lounge, brand new re-fitted kitchen/diner, side lobby, under-stairs cloakroom, first floor landing, three bedrooms, brand new modern refitted bathroom, generous stoned front garden, side patio area, good size rear enclosed gardens with brick outhouse, newly installed boiler, gas fired central heating, brand new upvc double glazing throughout."

The newly fitted bathroom. Photo: Holland Broadbridge/Rightmove

Much of the interior has vinyl wood effect flooring, with thermostatic radiators, gas fired central heating and a newly installed boiler.

One awkward feature is the lack of vehicle access to the home. Despite a "generous stoned area" to the front, the agents warn there is currently "no vehicle right of way/access to it".

The house has a large stone area out front, but no vehicle access to it. Photo: Holland Broadbridge/Rightmove

An aerial view showing the rear garden. Photo: Holland Broadbridge/Rightmove

They go on to add: "To the side of the property there is a paved patio area with stoned borders. Access is then given to the rear of the property where there is a large garden area and a brick outhouse. The rear garden is enclosed by fencing.

"Pedestrian right of way for neighbours to access their property this is located at the rear on the path between the house and garden."

More details can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146545997#/?channel=RES_BUY.