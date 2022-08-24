Families in Shropshire celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day

Serhii Orel, Olha Voropai, Inna Bilous, Tonya Voropai, Nikolai Vasyliaka with Teriana Orel and Claire Bickford at Little Witherford Farm in Shawbury

Today marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union, six months since the country was invaded by Russia.

Despite being displaced far from home, Ukrainian families across the county are gathering to celebrate the occasion.

Some of Shropshire's 400 Ukrainian refugees joined Shropshire Council staff to attend the sunflower fields at Little Wytheford Farm in Shawbury.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “It’s been really lovely to meet Ukraine families at Little Wytheford Farm, and to speak to those who we’ve been supporting.

“We continue to offer a warm welcome to our new residents from Ukraine. As part of our continued support for Ukrainian people we thought being amongst the Sunflower fields – the national flower of Ukraine – as a symbol of hope for the future on this significant day."

Families being helped by Shropshire Supports Refugees, have taken part in workshops and have explored relief printing to create their own art pieces as part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail

Ukrainians in the south of the county will be celebrating tonight with a special event at Bitterley Village Hall, near Ludlow, by sharing national dishes and playing Ukrainian music.

Telford's Southwater One and Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn will be lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show the county’s solidarity with Ukraine.

Telford's Southwater One will join Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn and light up in support of Ukraine