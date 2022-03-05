Home design business pledges to donate five per cent of every order to support Ukraine

Shropshire Design has taken the decision to donate five per cent of every order

The founders of Shropshire Design were struck by TV coverage and decided to pledge to help and to fly the Ukrainian flag on their website.

After watching an appeal from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), the founders decided they would support by donating a percentage of sales starting on Friday.

Founder Peter Snowdon said: "I just think the week's gone on what we have found is customers aren't really wanting to make purchases.

"Having spoken to them, they feel it isn't the right time to buy stuff that is frivolous with what is happening.

"It hit us and we wanted to think about what we could do, we just wanted to do something.

"We have spoken to other business and they are quiet also, I think it is weighing heavily on people.