Telford mother's front room filled by Ukraine donations from generous Salopians

Jessica Pelling never anticipated she would get this many donations

Jessica Pelling from Muxton, Telford, sent a message in her local community Facebook group that she would be using her home to take donations.

Within 10 minutes, her inbox was flooded with messages from kind-hearted locals offering to help out and now, her front room is completely full.

Currently 33 people have made donations to Jessica, including items such as nappies, baby formula, first aid supplies, torches, sleeping bags and blankets.

Jessica, 33, said: "I just put myself in their shoes, I have a little boy and husband, could you imagine if that was happening here, I felt the need to help in any way I could.

"If I didn’t have a family I would be over there myself helping.

The items donated to Jessica will be collected by the Shropshire European Organisation this weekend before being sent to Ukraine and Poland.

She added: "I just put it out there in a local facebook group called Muxton Messenger asking if anyone would like to help with donations.

"I felt organising and asking for help with donations was my way to help as I have no way of getting it to Ukraine.

"Within five to 10 minutes I was flooded with messages.

"I started on Tuesday and by Wednesday night my front room was full.