Council leader hits back after MP's criticism over opposition to hospital changes

Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, was criticised by the town's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, over his position on plans for the future of Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The hospital, which is jointly managed with Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), is set to lose its full 24-hour A&E under plans to reorganise the county's hospitals.

The service will move to Shrewsbury – along with consultant-led women and children's services, which are currently based at PRH.

In turn Telford will become the centre for planned care, and will have an enhanced urgent care centre.

The site has been set to have what is termed an 'A&E Local', although this week independent experts asked to examine the plan said the name should be dropped to avoid patients confusing it with a full A&E – a situation they say could lead to risks to patient safety.

Ms Allan and her party colleague, Mark Pritchard, the MP for the Wrekin, had both criticised Councillor Davies' efforts to block the hospital changes, describing his actions as "deeply irresponsible".

Ms Allan, who is stepping down as Telford's MP at the next election, also described his behaviour as "shameful" and accused him of "indulging in childish political stunts".

Ms Allan had said blocking the plans would leave the county with its current, underperforming services.

Responding, Councillor Davies said: "Lucy Allan has given up on Telford. She herself has said the Conservative Government are not interested in places like Telford anymore.

"One of her legacies to Telford is to leave us as the biggest town in the country without a full A&E."

He added: "However long she has left as our MP, she should every day stand up for Telford and fight for services, not simply roll over - because unlike me, my family and residents of Telford, she won't have to rely on the PRH in the months and years to come."