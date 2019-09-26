Council finance meetings could be closed to public

The meetings were only moved into public session earlier this year after a decision was made in January by the full council.

The latest report from the council's head of democratic services, Wyn Richards, says: “At the meeting of the group leaders, there was a discussion as to whether the finance panel’s meetings should be held in private rather than in public as agreed by council in January 2019.”

The group leaders are Rosemarie Harris – Independent, Aled Davies – Conservative, James Gibson-Watt – Liberal Democrat/Green, Mathew Dorrance – Labour, and Elwyn Vaughan – Plaid Cymru.

Mr Richards added: "It was suggested that holding meetings in public inhibited the panel in being able to discuss matters such as budget proposals to the same extent as they could in private.

“If the panel agrees that future meetings should be held in private, a recommendation will be required to council to that effect.”

At its next meeting on Wednesday the finance panel is set to discuss the proposal and a final decision will be taken at a full council meeting as it would mean changing parts of the constitution.