Have your say on Shropshire parking plan

The council plans to scrap the 10p surcharge on digital payments on the MiPermit app in a bid to increase take up of cashless payments.

The charge will be absorbed by the authority at a cost of around £7,000.

Also among the proposals are changes to Ludlow's Red Zone and Blue Zone residents' parking boundaries, extending loading bay restrictions to apply 24/7, and evening charges to apply from 6pm rather than 8pm at Raven Meadows multi-storey in Shrewsbury.

At a meeting of the council's cabinet, members agreed to go out to consultation on all eight proposals.

Councillor Steve Davenport, portfolio holder for highways, said: "This is a continuation of one of the largest pieces of work done in recent years by Shropshire Council.

"It is very frustrating for us to have to do consultations on every part but it is what it is."