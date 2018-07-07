High Court backs controversial Bridgnorth chicken farm plans

Farmer, Matthew Bower, plans to produce 1,570,000 standard broiler chickens annually in four large sheds at Footbridge Farm in Tasley.

It will generate more than 2,300 tonnes of chicken manure every year, to be spread on Mr Bower's land and other local fields.

Shropshire Council granted planning permission for the scheme in September last year, but that came under challenge at London's High Court.

At the forefront of the campaign stood resident, Nicola Squire, who lives fewer than 700 metres away from the farm.

Judge Rhodri Price Lewis QC was told that "dozens, if not hundreds" of homes lie within 100 metres of one field on which manure will be spread.

The village of Alveley and a residential neighbourhood of Bridgnorth are both nearby, said Estelle Dehon, for Mrs Squire.

The farm will produce up to 210,000 broiler chickens from chicks in each 48-day cycle, before sheds are cleaned out ready for the next flock.

A total of 1,171 tonnes of manure will be spread on Mr Bower's land, and another 1,151 tonnes exported to other neighbouring arable farms.

Effects

Ms Squire argued the council had focused on smells coming from the poultry houses' chimneys and fans.

And, she claimed, the council had ignored the odour that would be given off by muck spreading beyond Footbridge Farm.

But Judge Rhodri Price Lewis QC dashed her hopes when he ruled there was nothing unlawful about the council's decision.

Shropshire Council had properly assessed both the direct and indirect environmental effects of the project, he said.

An environmental impact assessment had been carried out and local parish councils had been consulted. Muck spreading off site would also be subject to controls imposed by an Environment Agency permit, the judge added.

And Mr Bower had entered into a binding agreement with the council concerning the management and spreading of chicken manure.

The judge concluded: "I do not consider that there has been an inadequate assessment here, nor that any material consideration has been omitted.

"Ms Squire's claim is therefore dismissed."

Hugh Richards, for the council, earlier told the court manure would be removed in sheeted lorries and used as "sustainable fertiliser on agricultural land".

Odours would be "localised and short-lived", particularly if manure was swiftly ploughed in, he added.

And, although stockpiled manure might be smelly for a while, that would only be until "a crust forms".

Spreading manure on arable fields is "normal agricultural practice", the barrister added