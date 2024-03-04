Flashback to 2004: Pedigree pooches aim to land top dog titles at Crufts

Pooches of all breeds and sizes were getting ready to meet the judges and visitors to the show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The owner of a golden retriever who had already won two cups at Crufts was hoping to make it a hat-trick at the event.

Tosh’s retrieving skills had already won him two British Association for Showing and Conservation trophies.

They were awarded for the variety pick-up section of Crufts in 2001 and 2003, and he had show champion titles from other top dog shows.

To qualify from the competition Tosh, who was nearly eight, had to have a letter from a gamekeeper certifying that he was working gun dog who regularly attended shoots.

His owner Angela Cooper, from Shatterford, who had six adult dogs and one puppy, was hoping he would win his third Crufts trophy in the gun dog section of the competition.

She said: “He knows when a competition is coming up because he is trimmed and bathed, and he really seems to enjoy it.

“I don’t get nervous but Crufts is a bit of an ordeal because it’s so packed there. It’s a long day.”

Hoping for a third win at Crufts was Angela Cooper with her Golden Retriever Tosh

Respected breeder Jackie Howatson, of Hinstock, near Market Drayton, was also among among those crossing her fingers for a sniff of glory this year with eight-and-a-half-year-old veteran Cedar – real name Taniswood Latest Flame of Vanders.

While she took home the prestigious Best of Breed class in 2003 with Irish Red and White setter Katie, Jackie was not expecting to top that unexpected victory in 2004.

“I’m not expecting her to do wonders but if she brings home a third I’ll be happy,” says Jackie, who had only missed one Crufts show since 1983.

Established Pomeranian breeder Sylvia Pope of Wistanswick – who made a comeback at Crufts in 2003 after having six of her Pomeranians stolen in the space of 18 months – was hoping to continue her good run.

Sylvia’s brood of four include bitches Keisal Crystal Fairy and Little Madam Telltale to Keisal were vying for Best of Breed alongside three-year-old veteran Keisal Devil the Game and Crystal’s brother The Red Baron. She said: “I know we’ve got a judge this year who is especially fair, judging solely on the dogs so I’m hopeful it will be a good year for us.”

Just as nervous but for different reasons was 15-year-old Kathryn Dean-Netscher from Shifnal and her springer spaniel Dillip who was visiting Crufts for the first time to take part in the Good Citizen dog training displays.

Kathryn Dean-Netscher from Shifnal is seen with Dillip, a Springer Spaniel who was a member of the Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme.

Also getting ready for the year’s show was Goli, a nine-year-old Italian Spinone from Bouldon, who worked as a pick-up dog on the Delbury shooting estate near Diddlebury.

Owner, Val Woodward, from the Tally Ho public house, was hopeful veteran Goli would catch the judges’ eye in the Gun Dog Working Class pick-up dog category.

Goli the Italian Spinone with owner Val Woodward

Two Black Country dog owners were hoping they had got the pick of the litter after entering their pups in Crufts for the first time.

Pam Prince, of Oldbury, and Dawn Callaghan, of Tividale, each owned a dog which belonged to a litter of 15 born to Great Dane Gracie in Rowley Regis 18 months earlier.

Many of the new owners of the puppies had kept in contact – even holding a first birthday party for them.

Pam and Dawn both started showing their dogs at about the same time.

Their pups, Misty and Willow, qualified for the prestigious canine competition by winning awards in champion shows held in 2003.

They would each take their turn in the ring at the dog show, although they are entered in different classes.

Pam, aged 34, said: “It’s going to be a really good day. Misty is more like a pet than anything else, so is Willow, but they have both done really well in the shows so far.”

She said she decided to buy Misty after hearing about the litter from her friend Tracy Rowe, who owned the father of the puppies.

Pam added: “They are elegant and regal-looking, and they’ve got such lovely natures.”

Misty, with the Kennel Club name Belle of the Ball, was entered in the Postgraduate class for her breed.

Willow, known as Whispering Willow, was in the Special Yearling class and would be shown by her handler Teresa Hughes.

Other hopeful Crufts entrants include Irish setter Archie, from Pound Green, near Bewdley, and sealyham terrier Deri, from Rock, near Bewdley.