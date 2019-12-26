Menu

Christmas in times past - picture special

By Toby Neal | Nostalgia | Published:

The most precious Christmas gift is creating magic memories.

Brrr! Somebody turn up the heating! As a lot of these revellers are wearing coats, it must have been cold as they got together to enjoy some fun at Christmas in Coalbrookdale in 1947. The picture was originally loaned by Mrs Mary Jones, nee Welch, who is in the third row, first left.

It's all sorted. Bringing the glad tidings with the Christmas post in December 1960. Sorting mail at Christmas is a popular job with students, and university student J H Martin from the Penn Fields area of Wolverhampton was no exception. Here he is hard at work at the Horseley Fields sorting office in the town – it's since become a city, of course.

When in Rome... This is the Shrewsbury School of Art ball held on December 7, 1959. Keith Reynolds of Kinnerley, who loaned the photo, said the event was at Shrewsbury Music Hall. "I can remember a few of the people on the photo, in fact still meet up with a couple. Back row, from left, fourth along is Robert Sims leaning against me. Second in from right with the Mexican moustache is Gerry Buchanan. In the middle standing is Martina somebody and John Aston. Kneeling at front left, Roger Tonkins in glasses and Brian Davies. Gerry Plumb is lying at the front. I wonder if readers can recognise any others?"

A Christmas party in Wem Town Hall in the 1950s. The picture was sent in years ago by J. Randall, of Wem, who told us at the time: "Jim Grocott, my uncle, was Father Christmas. The lady next to him was Joyce Grocott, his daughter, and with Joyce is Barbara Simmons. It's her dad with glasses on. He was Chris Simmons, of the town council. Some of the children are Janet Maund (now Lea), Thelma-Ann Davies, the Evans children, and some I don't know. It was a great day for all, young and old."

Santa amid a sea of smiling young faces in Shrewsbury. This picture was first used in the Shrewsbury Chronicle of December 2, 1955. All those youngsters will of course now be pensioners.

On December 20, 1967, the 2nd Wellington Cubs visited Wrekin Hospital to sing carols to the patients. In fine voice were, from left, Ian Pendlebury, Trevor Brice, David Corbett, Simon Stubbs and Martin Davies. They are seen with patient Mrs A. Phaysey, of Oakengates, and her daughter, Mrs W. Meredith.

Music to my ears. Mrs Edna Nicholls, of Bramley Way, Walsall, was a patient in the Walsall General Hospital just before Christmas in 1973. Here she joins in the carols with St Matthew's choir, who toured the hospital and sang in every ward.

The nativity play, telling the Christmas story, is one of the festive traditions. These children from Portobello, Willenhall, presented a nativity play for pensioners at Portobello Residents' Association's rent hut back in December 1975.

These are pupils from the convent at Acton Burnell, (now Concord College) on their annual journey through Shrewsbury town centre singing carols in about 1958 or 1959. The night finished with hot chocolate at the the home of the Sidoli family. We know a couple of the humans, and one non-human – the girl on the front left in white is Sally Stevens, Mary is Bernadette Rigby, and the donkey is Jemima.

This is the Mistletoe Ball, organised by the Territorial Army in the Drill Hall, King Street, Wellington, in December 1956. "Miss Mistletoe" is the 19-year-old Irene Collins, who had gone to the dance with her future husband Dennis Fletcher. It was a pretty high powered occasion, because the person presenting the sash is General Sir Oliver Leese, who lived at Worfield. Far left is Wrekin MP Bill Yates and far right is Colonel R.C. Morris-Eyton.

Spare a thought for the children who have spent Christmas in hospital, although staff go the extra mile to make the day still special. Here Pat Cowling, Ward Sister at Copthorne South Hospital, is with the Mayor of Shrewsbury visiting a young patient on the morning of Christmas Day. Pat, who became Mrs Pat Davies, wrote a book about her nursing career. Unfortunately we don't have the name of the mayor or the little girl.

Wrong f-stop! You'll need a lower shutter speed! Get out your flash! You'll not get more critical subjects for a photograph than this bunch. These are Dudley Herald photographers at their Christmas party in 1959. They are, from left, Keir Dixon, Graham Gough, Ron Knowles and Geoff Wright.

On yer bike, Santa. Well, he's taken the hint. In December 1984 Santa Steve Bayley abandoned the traditional sleigh in favour of a motorcycle when he took gifts to children at Sandwell District General Hospital. Steve and about 100 members of the Moonshiners Motorcycle Club from West Bromwich had spent several weeks gathering unwanted toys for 45 children on three wards at the hospital. Pictured helping are motorcyclists, from left, Carole Hurley, John Bunch, and Kella Jaundrill.

There is nothing like a dame – and you'll probably agree with that lyric from the musicals when you cast your eyes over these dames at a Christmas fantasy pantomime at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall in 1982. They are, from left, Tony Surman, Bill Jones, Ray Morris, Jim Bridgewood, Ken Herman, Tony Guinness, Tony Westwood and Denis Grayson.

Things just wouldn't be the same if there wasn't tinsel up at this time of year. Miss Helen Wilkinson, a sales assistant at Oswestry's Woolworth store, adds the final touches to a special Christmas display at the store in 1982.

However much you love Christmas cake, this is simply too much. We're going back to Christmas 1963 at Wellington Girls Secondary Modern School. And it looks like they have had a cookery lesson. No prizes for guessing what they were asked to bake.

The Christmas stocking is at the end of the bed, held in place by Sylvia's steel helmet. This was Christmas in the dark days of 1940 at the home of the Roden family in High Street, Bridgnorth. Sylvia and her mum Daisy are sharing a bed and no doubt hoping no bombs fall. But their steel helmets are at the ready just in case.

Looking for a Grand night out at Christmas? Well, these ladies could offer that 60 years ago, as they are staff from the long-disappeared Grand Theatre in Wellington. They are Pat Turner, Pat Chatham, Anne Weaver (manageress), Hilda Jones, and Elsie Royale, pictured in 1959.

It's the most tattyfilarious time of the year. Comedian Ken Dodd came to Whitchurch to switch on the town's Christmas lights in 1996. And naturally he brought along his tickling stick to get folk into the festive mood.

The stuff of dreams... White Christmases are rare, so let's enjoy this snowy scene near Craven Arms on Christmas Day, December 25, 2004. According to the Met Office the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with lying snow at 83 per cent of weather stations and snow or sleet falling at 19 per cent of them.

Gotcha! Our photographer got the timing spot on for this shot which captured the moment Keith Keeling took one on the nose. Keith was a pupil from Kates Hill Primary School, Dudley, and was on his way home from school in 1956 when he got ambushed.

Plenty of ammunition around here. These children were throwing snow in the Shropshire countryside in 1962. Unfortunately we don't have the details or who they were or exactly where this was taken.

This giant snowman was a combined effort by the neighbours of Fair View Drive, Bayston Hill, in 1979. With many helping hands and the use of scaffolding, they achieved a height of 14ft. They had been trying to get into the Guinness Book of Records. They would have to be quick, before the evidence melted away.

Salopians on song for a Christmas carol service in The Square, Shrewsbury, in 2000. It was part of an event called "Shrewsbury Catch the Mood for Christmas." Carols in The Square has become a Shrewsbury Christmas tradition.

These shoppers braving blizzard conditions in Oswestry are running out of time. It's December 21 1981, and there are just a handful of days left to get gifts for the big day. A suit might be a good choice – as you can see, there's a sale on at Hepworths.

The toys will break, the cards will be recycled and the Christmas tree will one day need replacing. Yet the memories of a special Christmas will last forever.

So here we take a trip into the past to remember this, the most wonderful time of the year, down the decades.

Even in the darkest days, the celebration of Christmas brings festive cheer. The decorations, the carol singing, mince pies, turkey... These are traditions which have been familiar down the generations.

And then there's Father Christmas himself, giving joy to wide-eyed youngsters.

So much has remained the same. Yet there are differences too. In past times, folk might have made their own decorations and Christmas cards, either to save money or through contemporary choice.

And instead of being, as now, an explosion of consumerism and days of plenty, gifts might be few and modest, yet nevertheless fully appreciated by those who received them, as it really was the thought that counted.

The religious element, giving thanks for the birth of Christ, is not as prominent at Christmas now as it once was, evidence of a changing society and changing attitudes.

So what lies at the heart of a truly great Christmas?

It's bringing loved ones together, spreading joy to all, including the less fortunate, and creating smiles.

Memories are made of this.

