Christmas in times past - picture special

The toys will break, the cards will be recycled and the Christmas tree will one day need replacing. Yet the memories of a special Christmas will last forever.

So here we take a trip into the past to remember this, the most wonderful time of the year, down the decades.

Even in the darkest days, the celebration of Christmas brings festive cheer. The decorations, the carol singing, mince pies, turkey... These are traditions which have been familiar down the generations.

And then there's Father Christmas himself, giving joy to wide-eyed youngsters.

So much has remained the same. Yet there are differences too. In past times, folk might have made their own decorations and Christmas cards, either to save money or through contemporary choice.

And instead of being, as now, an explosion of consumerism and days of plenty, gifts might be few and modest, yet nevertheless fully appreciated by those who received them, as it really was the thought that counted.

The religious element, giving thanks for the birth of Christ, is not as prominent at Christmas now as it once was, evidence of a changing society and changing attitudes.

So what lies at the heart of a truly great Christmas?

It's bringing loved ones together, spreading joy to all, including the less fortunate, and creating smiles.

Memories are made of this.