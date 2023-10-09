Premium Genesis SUV is the real deal

Genesis GV70

It also comes with a bargain (relatively) price. At just over £46k for this model, it undercuts similarly specced German rivals significantly, although like those models the optional extras can be eye-watering.

It has a range of models, including internal combustion and electric with the focus on high-quality engineering, four-wheel drive, premium interiors, and advanced technology.

Smaller and more affordable than the flagship GV80, it maintains quality, practicality and pace, in this case through a powerful 299bhp turbocharged petrol engine.

Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this impressive all-wheel drive model can hit 60mph in just about six seconds. Hot hatches beware.

Genesis GV70 Genesis GV70 Genesis GV70

How does it look? This is a smart looking SUV with a high riding position, stylish design, and alloy wheels.

It has a luxurious interior with leather, aluminium finish, ambient lighting, and high-quality materials.

Central is a 14.5-inch HD infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and notable technology includes AI, autonomous driving, and calendar synchronisation.

It is packed with standard equipment including neat touches like the two main binnacle dials turning into cameras to show the road when the indicator is activated or the winged-style logo fading from view when the ignition is switched off.

Performance: The turbocharged 2.5 litre petrol engine provides rapid performance and acceptable economy hovering around 30mpg.

It has three drive modes, eco, comfort and sport and effortlessly races to 60mph in 6.1 seconds in the latter mode.

In addition, the electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system has three terrain modes to provide maximum stability and variable power distribution for different driving conditions.

Ride and Handling: It also offers excellent ride and handling characteristics, with ride preview technology and electronically controlled suspension, making it comfortable, but still agile, even on rough roads.

What about safety? Safety kit is impressive and matches just about anything on the road. It offers blind spot monitoring, evasive steering assist, smart cruise control, lane following assist, driver attention warning, forward collision alert with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

In addition, there are 10 airbags with front centre airbags that are deployed if there is a side impact and these prevent the front occupants colliding with each other.

Cargo Space: The powered boot lid opens to provide 542 litres of space, expandable to caernous 1,675 litres, just in case you need to carry the kitchen sink, while the there is the usual array of cubbies, bins and holders throughout the cabin.

Extras: Various packages and options available to customise the vehicle, potentially increasing the price and can include advanced safety features, Nappa leather seats, and as many others as you bank balance can stand.

This is a performance-oriented, high-tech SUV that offers a real alternative to German dominance in the sector.

Factfile

GENESIS GV70 2.5T Luxury 8AT AWD

Price: £46,470

Mechanical: 299bhp, 2497cc, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine driving all four wheels via 8-speed automatic transmission

Max Speed: 145mph

0-62mph: 6.1 seconds

Combined MPG: 27.9-29.7

Insurance Group: 48

C02 emissions: 218g/km