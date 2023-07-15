Nissan SUV provides X Factor

Nissan X-Trail SUV

The X-Trail certainly does not fit into the category for me. One of my favourite cars, this SUV continues to improve and now in its fourth generation has joined the electrified revolution.

While not a full-fat off-roader, it is available in two or four-wheel drive and in that mode, more than capable of tackling all but the roughest terrain, while remaining very much a family friendly vehicle.

Nissan X-Trail SUV

There is the full hybrid version and a mild hybrid, both operating with a 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine.

It’s a novel hybrid setup with power to the front wheels in this model coming from the electric motor, which is constantly charged by the petrol engine, ensuring electric vehicle style instant response from the accelerator and improved economy.

It delivers stunning performance for the size of vehicle. The combo delivers 213PS and whisks the vehicle to 60mph in around seven seconds. Economy is also excellent with around 43mpg comfortably achievable.

It is a large vehicle with capacity for up to seven adults, although this model was a five-seater, and it now looks better than ever.

Nissan X-Trail SUV Nissan X-Trail SUV Nissan X-Trail SUV

It features 19-inch alloys, black V-shaped front grille, combined daytime running lights and indicators, rear privacy glass, satin roof rails, and chrome trim to door handles, side mouldings and window surrounds.

The interior is smart and functional and feels solidly constructed.

It is competitively priced at just over £32k for the entry level which model is well equipped, but this Tekna model has virtually all the bells and whistles. These include a 360-degree parking camera and head-up display, through to heated leather seats, heated leather steering wheel black wood dashboard trim, ambient lighting and electric sunroof.

The centrepiece is a 12.3 display which controls smartphone connectivity, infotainment and navigation, and is supplemented by a 12.3 inch TFT screen which provides real-time information for the driver.

Dials and controls are well laid out, logical and sturdy while the whole cabin remains light and airy thanks to large glass areas, which offsets the dark interior.

Head and legroom are good, while in practical terms, it ticks most of the boxes. In addition to all the drink holders, pockets and cubby holes, the boot with the third row of seats folded offers 575 litres of space.

This can be further increased with the 60-40 split second row folded down and accessed by the powered tailgate.

In addition, the second row of seats slide backwards and forwards allowing extra stowage space, or just extra legroom for taller passengers. A further clever touch is the stowage area which has various configurations to keep loads secure.

For a two-tonne lump of metal acceleration is exceptional and while this kind of vehicle will not handle like a sports car, it remains fairly stable with only a trace of wallow on sharp bends.

Safety kit is comprehensive with a full complement of airbags, traction control, automatic braking and a host of alerts and alarms and automatic interventions.

Factfile