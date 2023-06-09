Show-stopper styling for Lexus

Lexus e300h

Based on the firm’s Global Architecture-K platform, it has what the Japanese firm describes as ‘Provocative Elegance’

The fourth generation self-charging hybrid system couples a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor to deliver 215hp/160kW and combined cycle fuel economy of a claimed 50.4 to 53.2mpg.

The latest revisions for 2022 deliver an upgrade to the multimedia system, interior changes and new colours.

Cloud-based navigation is now included with the multimedia system, together with improved recognition of voice commands and wireless smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay. Annoyingly for Android users you still need to plug into a USB port.

Lexus e300h lexus e300h

The uprated navigation gives access to real-time road and traffic information and displays information such as local fuel prices and parking.

If cloud connection should be lost, an embedded navigation provided on higher grade models can be used.

The upgraded data communications module (DCM) allows the vehicle to communicate with mobile networks and the internet and to access their car remotely using the Lexus Link smartphone app.

This can lock or unlock the doors, operate the hazard lights and set the air conditioning before making a journey.

Inside, the centre console has been revised, providing two cup holders and USB-A and USB-C ports for playback and device charging respectively.

The exterior is still a bit of a showstopper, with a sculpted profile and signature spindle grille, while the F-Sport adds those sporty touches, without detracting from the overall elegance of the car.

F Sport styling includes sports front seats embossed with the F Sport emblem and striking aluminium trim.

Lexus e300h

The interior has a real premium feel, with high quality soft touch trim and a logical layout.The powered heated front seats are multi adjustable and all occupants are kept in comfort and shielded from outside noise with state of the art noise suppression materials.

The console itself features a somewhat fiddly track/pad mouse which controls the major functions through the central eight-inch display screen.

Despite the premium price tag, the list of kit represents good value and includes DAB radio, front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera, power-adjustable, heated front seats, power-adjustable steering column, sunroof, rear privacy glass and dual-zone climate control.

The list continues with the comprehensive safety kit to gain a Euro NCAP five star rating which includes 10 airbags, traction and stability control and on this model blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and new daytime cyclist and night-time pedestrian detection.

Space in the long, but shallow boot is only slightly compromised by the battery, but is adequate for the style of car at 454 litres.

It is a brilliant motorway cruiser, quiet but with plenty of power for rapid acceleration where needed, with the hybrid combo just a whisper in the background.

Handling is also excellent, especially in Sport mode where it dismisses twisting roads and bend with ease. It feels refined, with the advanced suspension soaking up bumps and potholes, and occupants are cosseted in comfort.The Lexus is a luxurious alternative to German dominance in the premium sector, being refined and fairly cheap to run.

Factfile