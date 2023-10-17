These are the most affordable new electric cars

Over the next few years you can expect a number of more affordable, ‘entry-level’ EVs hitting British roads.

Dacia has already confirmed that it will introduce its Spring in 2024 to the UK, likely with a starting price of around £20,000, while Citroen has just unveiled its new e-C3. Set to launch next year, it brings a competitive range, and will cost from less than £23,000, making it one of the most affordable new electric cars to go on sale.

But ahead of that, what are the cheapest new EVs available today? Let’s take a look.

MG4 EV – from £26,995

The MG4 is currently the most affordable electric car. (MG)

MG has pretty much cornered the affordable electric car market, and its sales continue to grow as a result. Its latest addition is the MG4 – a family hatchback that brings a bold look, generous equipment and a surprising amount of cabin space.

The fact it does all this for £26,995 makes it all the more impressive, and – at the time of writing – is the cheapest new electric car on sale in the UK. Though MG does claim up to a 323-mile range on more expensive models, this entry-level car still manages an impressive 218 miles on paper.

Fiat 500 Electric – from £28,195

The Fiat 500 is one of the most stylish EVs available. (Fiat)

Fiat’s 500 has been an icon of stylish, low-cost motoring for more than 15 years, and the Italian brand is now offering it in an electric guise too. Though looking similar to the petrol car, this electric version is based on completely different underpinnings, and is better to drive and benefits from far more technology as well.

Prices start from £28,195, though this will limit you to an entry-level version with a 118-mile range. A 199-mile range model is available, but prices for this start north of £30,000.

Nissan Leaf – from £28,495

The Leaf might be getting old, but still has plenty to offer. (Nissan)

Nissan’s Leaf was the car that helped to kickstart the push to mass-market electric cars back in 2010, with this second-generation car following in 2018. It hasn’t had any significant updates since then, so does feel a bit behind the times in areas, though its £28,495 starting price works in its favour.

For this, you get a claimed range of 168 miles, along with a generous equipment list and a surprisingly practical hatchback.

Renault Zoe – from £29,995

The Zoe offers a 245-mile range. (Renault)

Renault’s Zoe is another EV that is just starting to show its age, yet continues to sell in significant numbers thanks to its relatively low £29,995 starting price. That said, many dealers are offering several thousand pounds off.

The Zoe comes with a generous amount of equipment, while a range of 245 miles is impressive for an EV of this size. Just be aware that this Renault has performed poorly in recent Euro NCAP safety tests.

Mini Cooper – from £30,000

The new Mini Cooper will cost from an attractive £30,000. (Mini)

While Mini has sold an EV since 2020, it will soon be introducing its next-generation hatchback, which will be available as the Cooper E. Boasting more technology and range than the current car, it’s also available for significantly less money.

Prices for the new Mini Cooper E kick off from £30,000, which brings a 181bhp electric motor and range of up to 190 miles. It’s available to reserve now, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.

BYD Dolphin – from £30,195

The BYD Dolphin is a new addition to the EV market. (BYD)

BYD is a fresh new entry to the UK’s electric car market. Launching earlier in 2023, this Chinese EV brand, which stands for Build Your Dreams, offers three models, with the most affordable being the Dolphin.

Majoring on space and value, it’s a similar size to the MG4, and currently starts at £30,195, though a £25,000 model is due to arrive on sale soon that could temporarily become the cheapest new electric car. This current car brings lots of tech and an impressive 265-mile range.

MG ZS EV – from £30,495

The ZS EV remains the cheapest electric crossover. (MG)

The ZS EV was MG’s first electric car back in 2019, and immediately got things off to a great start with an attractive price and roomy interior. The latest model builds on those things, and at £30,495, remains the cheapest electric SUV.

A recent facelift gave the ZS EV a more modern look and additional interior technology. This entry-level SE model brings a 198-mile range, while standard equipment includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

MG5 – from £30,995

The MG5 is one of only a few electric estate cars available. (MG)

MG continues its winning streak of great-value EVs, and next up is the MG5. It’s one of the only electric estate cars you can buy, and is ideal for those who don’t really want an SUV, but still want something practical and suitable for families.

Prices start from £30,995, and because you can only choose it in a ‘Long Range’ form, MG claims up to 250 miles can be achieved on a charge.

Mazda MX-30 – from £31,250

The MX-30 doesn’t have the longest of ranges. (Mazda)

The Mazda MX-30 is quite a left-field electric crossover, not least because it’s an SUV that isn’t really designed to be practical; its rear-opening doors do not make access to the back seats very easy.

But the MX-30 is funky, well-equipped and good to drive as well. It is, however, let down by a weak 124-mile electric range. Mazda does offer a range-extender plug-in hybrid for no extra cost, however.

Citroen e-C4 – from £31,695

The e-C4 majors on comfort. (Citroen)

While Citroen’s e-C3 will be a key player in the affordable EV space when it arrives, you shouldn’t forget about its current line-up – not least the e-C4. This is a crossover-inspired hatchback that costs from £31,695.