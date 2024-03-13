New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX brings sporty flavour to electric hatchback

Volkswagen has added a new range-topping GTX variant to its electric ID.3 line-up.

The new flagship incorporates a single rear-mounted electric motor like the standard car, but it’ll be available in two power outputs with either 282 or 322bhp being available. The latter comes in the tip-top Performance version and makes it Volkswagen’s most powerful electric drive motor that the firm has made so far.

This high output allows the standard GTX to go from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds, whole the GTX Performance model shaves this down to 5.4 seconds. They’ll carry onwards to top speeds of 111mph and 124mph respectively, too.

The GTX uses a rear-mounted electric motor

Both cars use the same 79kWh battery which can receive a maximum charge rate of 175kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be conducted in 26 minutes when connected to a rapid charger. Combined, the GTX should return up to 373 miles from a single charge.

Matching other GTX models, the ID.3 GTX gets new arrowhead-shape daytime running lights while the front bumper includes a black air intake finished in a diamond-style pattern. Newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels are also fitted to this GTX and get a black-painted inner surface with a contrast diamond-cut outer area.

Inside, premium sport seats come fitted as standard and get red decorative stitching and perforated GTX lettering. Buyers are able to upgrade to ergoActive seats as an optional extra, too, bringing chairs which are electrically adjustable and trimmed in microfleece.

The interior features a variety of red accents

There’s a large infotainment system inside, too, with the 12.9-inch touchscreen giving easy access to a variety of functions. Artificial intelligence service ChatGPT is also included in the GTX’s infotainment system and works with Volkswagen’s standard voice recognition system to bring great functionality. For instance, drivers will be able to ask the car more difficult questions than with a standard voice recognition system as well as controlling various aspects of the car’s setup.

Volkswagen hasn’t released full pricing for the ID.3 GTX as yet, but it’s expected that this – along with further details – will be released shortly.