Audi reveals new A3 for 2024 with updated exterior, interior and plug-in hybrid variant

Audi has updated its ever-popular small family hatchback and saloon, the A3, for 2024 – with improved equipment levels and a sportier design.

The Volkswagen Golf rival will receive a new plug-in hybrid version at the end of the year, while a couple of improved engines are on offer.

Externally, the A3 for 2024 gets new large angular side intakes and a new front spoiler– which makes the front end look lower.

There are also two new paint colour schemes, District Green and Progressive Red, as well as a new rear bumper with a diffuser, taking inspiration from the RS models..

The new A3 will be offered in a 5-door Sportback model, or a 4-door saloon.

The interior has also been given a makeover with a redesigned centre console and given a new finish. The ambient lighting adds accents to the doors and footwell, and as an option the A3 can have ambient lighting for the switch panel and door sills.

Initially, from launch the new A3 will be available with two engines and transmissions. The 35 TFSI with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 148 bhp will come with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox– a six-speed manual will be on offer at a later date. The 35 TDI with a 2.0-litre diesel model will produce 148 bhp will come as standard with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox.

Further engines are expected to be added at a later date, while a plug-in hybrid will arrive towards the end of 2024.

Orders for the new A3 will begin in mid-April with prices and specifications set to follow.