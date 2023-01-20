Alfa Romeo announces pricing for new Tonale plug-in hybrid

Alfa Romeo has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of its Tonale SUV with the Italian brand announcing the model will be priced from £44,595.

Joining the mild-hybrid Tonale that arrived in the UK last year, this Plug-in Hybrid Q4 model expands the model’s range further, and is the first plug-in hybrid to be offered by Alfa Romeo.

It is hoped the model will prove a success in the fleet market, which Alfa Romeo has been absent from for some years.

The Plug-in costs £6,000 more than the regular Tonale. (Alfa Romeo)

Sitting at the top of the Tonale line-up, the model pairs a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor for a maximum 276bhp output, which allows for a 0-60mph time of six seconds. It’s also the first four-wheel-drive Tonale model available.

It’s paired to a 15.5kWh battery that allows for up to 43 miles of electric driving, with Alfa Romeo claiming up to 217.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 26g/km.

Two versions are available initially – a Speciale launch edition and Veloce – with a Ti trim level joining the line-up later in the year.

Prices for the Speciale start from £44,595 – £6,000 more than the mild-hybrid – with standard equipment including a 10.25-inch media system, 20-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and wireless smartphone charging.

Above this is the Veloce model, which starts from £48,495, which brings revised styling, black and red Alcantara upholstery and adaptive suspension for an ‘even more compliant ride’.