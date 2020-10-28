Jaguar updates E-Pace with new hybrid powertrains

Updated Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar has given its compact E-Pace SUV a mid-life refresh, bringing a range of new hybrid powertrains as well as a variety of updates.

The new plug-in powertrain – badged P300e – combines a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor. Jaguar says that it’ll be able to drive on purely electric power for up to 34 miles, while combined CO2 emissions sit at 44g/km. In terms of fuel economy, it’ll return up to 141mpg combined.

A new plug-in hybrid variant brings greater efficiency to the E-Pace

Thanks to quick charging, a 0-80 per cent charge can be achieved in as little as 30 minutes according to Jaguar, via DC public charging.

Inside, the E-Pace features Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which as well as media and phone connectivity options, incorporates software-over-the-air updates to ensure that the car keeps the very latest features. It’s accessed via an 11.4-inch high-definition touchscreen.

The exterior has been given a light revision too, bringing new LED headlights and a refreshed grille design for a sharper, more dynamic appearance. The bumper at the rear has been given a mesh insert, too.

New mild-hybrid technology has been applied across the range, with the E-Pace’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol and 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines all benefitting from the fuel-saving feature.

The interior of the E-Pace features a massively revised infotainment system

At the top of the range sits the E-Pace 300 Sport model which, thanks to 295bhp and 400Nm of torque, will go from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds. It also receives active damping, 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels and sport seats.