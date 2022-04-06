Group directors resign in row over solar farm cash for Halfway House

Halfway House on the Wrekin

As part of their efforts to build the 53-hectare Steeraway solar farm on farmland in Wellington, developers have offered £150,000 to the community interest company (CIC) seeking to buy Halfway House.

The money would go towards the group's efforts to raise £650,000 to purchase the building for the community, if the application is approved.

The six-person board of the CIC voted to accept the money by four members to one – with one recusing themselves from the vote.

In the wake of the vote, the two directors who did not support the motion, Councillor Jacqui Seymour, and Jenny Joy, have resigned.

Councillor Seymour has been vocally opposed to the proposal for the solar farm and recused herself from the vote.

The application for the project is due to be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday evening, with Councillor Seymour's objections set to be voiced at the meeting.

The council's planning officers have recommended that the plans are rejected, voicing concerns over the impact the development would have on the landscape.

The solar farm, which is being proposed by RE Projects Development (REPD) Limited & Steerway Solar, would be built on land south of the M54 in Telford, either side of Limekiln Lane.

It would include solar arrays made up of 77,200 photovoltaic panels, and would generate enough electricity to power around 11,000 homes, reducing carbon emissions by 7,000 tonnes annually.

The Halfway House fundraising team launched a bid to raise enough money to secure the building for the community last summer

Councillor Seymour said she could not take part in the vote and had decided to step down from the CIC after it was taken.

She said: "I could see there was an immediate conflict of interest as ward councillor and a member of the CIC. At that point I recused myself from the meeting and declared a conflict of interest."

Councillor Seymour said the sum would not be enough to buy the building outright, but would make a significant contribution.

She added: "I can understand the attraction of that but doing that at the cost of all the damage that this solar farm could create to the Wrekin strategic landscape area is not a price worth paying and I could not support that."

Councillor Seymour said she was "disappointed" at the decision from her fellow directors.

She added that she does not object to solar power, but believes that the proposal is in the wrong location.

"I am not against solar energy although I do not think it should be on agricultural land, it should be on factory roofs, houses, industrial sites, there are vast areas where panels can be accommodated," she said.

Peter Elms, a spokesman for REPD said they would be proud to support the Halfway House project if they secure planning permission.

He said: “The benefits of renewable energy development in the midst of a climate emergency and energy crisis are undeniable. Steeraway Solar Farm would provide renewable energy to power over 11,000 homes for every year that it’s in operation, and would improve local biodiversity by over 90 per cent.

"In addition to this and as a responsible developer, REPD is committed to providing real, tangible benefits to the local community.

“For 150 years the Halfway House has been used by local walkers, but its future is now under threat. Halfway House’s ambition to become a truly sustainable community asset and their understanding of the importance of the climate emergency, meant that we had an opportunity to make a difference.