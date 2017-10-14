Plans for old cinema in Telford are welcomed

The Clifton, in Bridge Road, Wellington, was last used as a cinema in the late 1980s, but campaigners have been working to get it back into use over the last few years.

Developers MCO Marylebone exhibited the plans at the site yesterday, welcoming more than 100 residents through the doors.

A total of 52 flats, three retail units and more than 70 car parking spaces are lined up for the site.

There would also be a roof garden with views overlooking The Wrekin.

Wellington town councillor Stephen de Launey came to the exhibition yesterday to take a first glimpse of the plans.

The 66-year-old said: "It will be a fantastic improvement. It looks awful at the moment.

"We need a signature building on a gateway to the town. The design of this seems to be ideal.

"The only concern from the town centre point of view is the impact it might have in dragging the town centre point of gravity this way.

"I would be keen to see what we could do to improve pedestrian flow from this side of the road to the other side of the road to make sure it's more joined up with Wellington town centre."

Pamela Parnham, 32, from the the Brooklands estate in Wellington, also visited the exhibition.

She said: "I think it's lovely. This end of the town really needs redeveloping.

"It's sat here for too long doing nothing. It's a huge eyesore.

"It will make it look much better."

Andy Watkins, of North Road, Wellington, said the development would be a much better use of the space.

The 20-year-old said: "I'm not sure if I'm keen on the styling but it would be good to have more housing, not having to use up the green fields. "Having the shops will hopefully bring more people into the area."

Derek Field, of Wellington, said it would be of "great benefit" to the town.

He added: "The site needs redeveloping. It's an eyesore."

Architect Lee Brewer, director at The Harris Partnership, said he had been working with Telford & Wrekin Council for nearly 18 months to get the plans right.

He said: "The main emphasis was trying to maintain the key frontage.

"It's a great opportunity to provide a modern building that sits alongside historic features as part of the townscape."

Simon Miller, director at MCO Marylebone, was on hand at the exhibition yesterday to answer questions from the public.

He said: "It's been very busy. We've had over 100 people here.

"It's been very positive feedback and there's been a good level of interest.

"It's a derelict site at the moment. These plans will bring it back into use. "There's an opportunity to bring three new retailers into the town and new housing.

"It's a gateway site to the town. It will improve the image of Wellington as a whole.

"People are sick and tired of seeing the site vacant."

MCO Marylebone is planning to submit a planning application to Telford & Wrekin Council before the end of the year.

The team behind The Clifton Community Arts Centre group previously said they were disappointed they couldn’t reclaim it as a cinema, but added that they would still pursue the idea if it ever became available again.

The public consultation continues today at the Clifton between 10am and 2pm.