Floods devastate Ironbridge cafe for fourth time in four months

Heavy rain this afternoon caused water to cascade into the street from a sewer into Dale End Cafe and neighbouring businesses in Ironbridge.

Owner Chris Harrison called friends and neighbours who rallied round to try and barricade the cafe, but they couldn't keep the water out.

WATCH: Video shows Dale End flooding

Chris has only just restarted on repairs needed after devastating floods in February made a huge amount of damage.

He now wants answers and for the powers that be to sort out a permanent solution to a problem that has been going on for several years.

He said: "Every time we get heavy rain it floods. It wasn't from the River Severn or the brook this time, it came up through a sewer.

"What do I do? If I can't get to speak to the powers that be and sort this out properly, I don't know how I'm going to be able to carry on with it.

Advertising

Chris Harrison pictured at Dale End Cafe after severe river flooding in February

"We only kept going after the last floods because of our community. I believe we've got one of the best communities here.

"As soon as it started I was on the phone and people were down here within 20 minutes trying to stop the water getting in. Everyone tried but we couldn't keep it out unfortunately.

"Telford & Wrekin Council sent people down to help and they've been brilliant."

Advertising

⛈ It’s a bit wet out there ⛈



The rain has appeared with a vengeance this afternoon which has caused some surface flooding so if you’re out and about on the roads please take extra care 👍🏻



It is especially bad in Ironbridge so avoid this area if you can💦



Keep dry everyone ☔️ pic.twitter.com/IR1grGGtKa — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) June 14, 2020

Thanks to help from locals, Chris was able to salvage newly-bought equipment and there has only been puddles of water that have crept in, but it's kicked up a considerable stink.

Chris added: "I don't know what to do. I don't know where to turn. We need help from somewhere. We've had enough."

The cafe was flooded twice in 48 hours in February when the Severn reached near-record levels and burst its banks.

Flood barriers helped protect businesses further up the gorge but Coalbrookdale was one of several areas to suffer badly in Shropshire's worst flooding for 20 years.