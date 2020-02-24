Advertising
Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as water levels rise again
The latest pictures as the River Severn rises towards record levels for the second time in two weeks.
Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth are expected to bear the brunt in Shropshire over the coming days.
Flood warnings are also in place from Welshpool all the way down to Gloucester.
Most Read
LIVE UPDATES: Shropshire braces for more flooding chaos as 400 tons of water a second approaches Shrewsbury
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.