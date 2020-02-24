Menu

Shropshire flooding gallery: Latest pictures as water levels rise again

Shrewsbury | News | Published: 2020-02-24

The latest pictures as the River Severn rises towards record levels for the second time in two weeks.

Sarah, one of the residents of flats on the corner of Berwick Road and Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury, looks out over flooded gardens

Flooding in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @WMASHART

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @WMASHART

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Photo: @WMASHART

The Environment Agency deploys a drone over the Shrewsbury floods. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

The Environment Agency deploys a drone over the Shrewsbury floods. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

The Environment Agency deploys a drone over the Shrewsbury floods. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA

A man surveys the flooding in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury

Submerged garages on Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury

A man surveys the flooding in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury

Flooding in Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury

Flooded gardens on the corner of Berwick Road and Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury

A dog walker surveys the flooding in Chester Street, Shrewsbury

Flooding in Chester Street, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth are expected to bear the brunt in Shropshire over the coming days.

Flood warnings are also in place from Welshpool all the way down to Gloucester.

