Government funding needed new defences

Councillor Shaun Davies is calling on Westminster to provide funding for a package of support not onto to improve the general defences but to help individuals defend their own properties.

He has been in the gorge for the past two days, giving his support to residents, businesses and emergency services and council staff.

"There are many parts of the gorge which are not protected by barriers, such as Dale End and Jackfield.

"What we need is for government to provide the funding to built new flood barriers where there are none and to improve those that we have.

"We also need a funding package to be made available for individuals and businesses to use for defences for their own homes and properties."

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn added his support to the call for more government help for flooded areas.

In a tweet Mr Corbyn said: "Parts of Ironbridge are under water. Many homes and businesses are flooded, and my thoughts are with residents.Council and emergency staff are doing a great job but they need government investment to build permanent defences."

Councillor Davies praised the council workers and 999 services.

"Out council staff are doing an incredible job here," he said.

"They are working very long hours. We are telling them to go home, go off shift, but they want to stay and help the community."

He and councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, Carolyn Healey, say they want to ensure things are put in place to help the mental health of residents and the business community.

"There will be an impact on the mental health of people and it is very important they we provide help," he said.