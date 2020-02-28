Advertising
LIVE UPDATES: Work to repair Ironbridge flood barriers as river levels set to rise again
Flood alerts remained in place for Shropshire as wet weather continued to hit the county today, with river levels expected to rise again when Storm Jorge hits the UK this weekend.
In Ironbridge, where a severe 'danger to life warning' remains in place, workers are hoping to repair the temporary flood barriers which buckled under extreme pressure from the swollen River Severn this week.
See also:
- Where are you Boris?: ‘Too little, too late’ as PM yet to visit flood-hit Shropshire towns
- #backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis
Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be making a plea to the government for funding for more protective permanent barriers in the area, after a visit yesterday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.
In Shrewsbury the Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres were reopening this morning along with the town's bus station, with services back to normal. The Frankwell and St Julian's Friar car parks are still shut with the situation being assessed.
- Scroll down to see the latest updates
The following roads in Shrewsbury remain closed:
Advertising
- Old Coleham
- Gravel Hill Lane
- Sydney Avenue
- Atcham to Cross Houses
- Chiltern Farm Lane
Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and inmediate action is required are in place for the River Severn at Bridgnorth, Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall, Hampton Loade and Highley, Quatford, the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.
Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible so be prepared, are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, River Worfe, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and the Upper Teme
Latest updates:
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment