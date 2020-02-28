Menu

LIVE UPDATES: Work to repair Ironbridge flood barriers as river levels set to rise again

By Ian Harvey | Ironbridge | Environment | Published:

Flood alerts remained in place for Shropshire as wet weather continued to hit the county today, with river levels expected to rise again when Storm Jorge hits the UK this weekend.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, right, speaking with Environment Agency manager Chris Bainger and a local resident in Ironbridge

In Ironbridge, where a severe 'danger to life warning' remains in place, workers are hoping to repair the temporary flood barriers which buckled under extreme pressure from the swollen River Severn this week.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be making a plea to the government for funding for more protective permanent barriers in the area, after a visit yesterday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

In Shrewsbury the Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres were reopening this morning along with the town's bus station, with services back to normal. The Frankwell and St Julian's Friar car parks are still shut with the situation being assessed.

The following roads in Shrewsbury remain closed:

  • Old Coleham
  • Gravel Hill Lane
  • Sydney Avenue
  • Atcham to Cross Houses
  • Chiltern Farm Lane

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and inmediate action is required are in place for the River Severn at Bridgnorth, Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall, Hampton Loade and Highley, Quatford, the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible so be prepared, are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, River Worfe, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and the Upper Teme

Latest updates:

