LIVE UPDATES: Work to repair Ironbridge flood barriers as river levels set to rise again

In Ironbridge, where a severe 'danger to life warning' remains in place, workers are hoping to repair the temporary flood barriers which buckled under extreme pressure from the swollen River Severn this week.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be making a plea to the government for funding for more protective permanent barriers in the area, after a visit yesterday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Discussions have taken place around what has happened and the need for more permanent protective barriers in the area. Cllr Shaun Davies will be writing to the Secretary of State to make a case for this. pic.twitter.com/kb1kel7ciW — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 27, 2020

In Shrewsbury the Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres were reopening this morning along with the town's bus station, with services back to normal. The Frankwell and St Julian's Friar car parks are still shut with the situation being assessed.

The following roads in Shrewsbury remain closed:

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and inmediate action is required are in place for the River Severn at Bridgnorth, Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall, Hampton Loade and Highley, Quatford, the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible so be prepared, are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, River Worfe, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments and the Upper Teme

