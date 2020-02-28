Shrewsbury shopping centres reopen after floods clear-up

The Frankwell and St Julian's Friar car parks are still shut with the situation being assessed.

Shropshire Council said Raven Meadows multi-storey car park, Abbey Foregate and the Premier Inn car park, off Raven Meadows, were open, with The Gap, off Raven Meadows, due to open today after sweeping and the NCP car park on Wyle Cop partly open.

Yesterday Environment Secretary George Eustice visited Shrewsbury, offering sympathy to those affected by the floods.

The following roads in Shrewsbury remain closed today:

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Victoria Avenue, Roushill and Raven Meadows are due to to be swept and cleaned on Friday morning then fully opened to traffic.

Priory Road remains closed due to roof damage at the Quarry Swimming Centre.

Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is due to reopen on Saturday.

Advertising

London Road will remain open as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place this week having been lifted last week.

See also:

Buses will no longer terminate at the temporary stops at Abbey Foregate, Theatre Severn and New Park Road, and the park and ride service is operating as normal.

Advertising

To support for businesses in Shrewsbury town centre affected by this month’s floods, and to encourage people to visit the town, Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free to use for two weeks – from all three park and ride sites – Meole Brace, Harleslcott and Oxon, from Saturday until March 14.

The Service 19 bus from Shrewsbury to Telford is operating via the M54.

The Gateway in Shrewsbury will remain closed until Monday.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group – Welsh and English bridge campuses were reopening today but University Centre Shrewsbury is closed until Monday.