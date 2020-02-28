Vital repairs to Ironbridge flood barriers could begin today with Storm Jorge looming

Storm Jorge is predicted to bring more wet and windy weather to the UK today and tomorrow, following Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, both of which battered the country and meant that Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury have faced ruin in flood water.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge has been closed as the River Severn reached a peak of 6.8m earlier this week. Several houses and businesses were evacuated on Wednesday as the fast-flowing water overwhelmed part of the barriers.

Senior Shropshire police officer Tom Harding has been in Ironbridge working with the Environment Agency and firefighters to make sure pumps that help sustain the flood barriers are fuelled.

The refuelling was a success and Chief Superintendent Harding said that the brief window before stormy weather returns is a key one in which to shore up the defences, if the river level is low enough.

The river has been falling from its 6.8m peak slowly since Wednesday and the Environment Agency hopes to attempt repairs to the compromised section of the barrier today. A severe 'danger to life' flood warning remains in place.

Buildwas Road west of Ironbridge, which had been closed, reopened this morning. Other roads remain closed but a council statement said others could be opened later today depending on the river level and the progress of the barrier repairs.

Telford & Wrekin Council said this morning: "Water levels have continued to drop and we have now been able to open some of the roads that were previously closed. However, there is further rain forecast over the weekend which may cause levels to rise again early next week.

"Remedial work is hoped to start on the existing flood barriers on The Wharfage today to prepare for any further rising water. This will mean there is no vehicular access on Tontine Hill from the mini roundabout."

The following roads are closed:

The Wharfage

Tontine Hill (closed from the mini roundabout - due to barrier remedial work

Station Road

The following car parks are closed:

The Wharfage car park

Dale End car park

The council added: "We ask that people don't move the Heras fencing where there is a road closure as this gives the impression roads are open and safe to pass when they are not."

Refuse collection crews have been out and have managed to collect the majority of households. Residents they could not access are asked to present their bin if it safe to do so and crews will return. They will be working on Saturday to try to get to those they haven't be able to access.

Anyone with queries or concerns about flooding can call the council's contact centre on 01952 384000 (open until 9pm). In the event of an emergency, call 999.

Coalbrookdale Primary School remains closed.

Drop in sessions that were planned at Enginuity for this week have been rearranged for next week.

We are having to solve some interesting logistical problems to get things done!



Team work in action getting fuel to the flood defence pumps in #ironbridge pic.twitter.com/97X9cZED3X — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) February 26, 2020

Thank you to all the partners, emergency services and the local community for working together to ensure people are safe and looked after during this difficult time.



We will provide further updates when we have them. — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 27, 2020