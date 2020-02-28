'Too little, too late': Boris Johnson yet to visit flood-hit Shropshire towns

A lack of presence from Boris Johnson and members of parliament has been criticised amid the rising river levels throughout the county, and flood-ridden communities say they are now focused on salvaging what's left.

And while Ironbridge and Shrewsbury welcomed a visit from the Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday, Bridgnorth missed out.

Jack Bayliss, manager at The Falcon Hotel in Low Town, Bridgnorth, said: "I'm not surprised they haven't come – I wouldn't expect them to.

"I can see why people want them to because I think they should come and see what's happened, but I'm not in the slightest surprised we haven't even seen a local MP."

Kay Cartwright, owner of The Little Flower Shop, also in Low Town, said: "They ought to come out, but at the end of the day what's it going to change?

"It would be too little, too late. It should have been dealt with before. I don't even think it would necessarily lift spirits – it depends who you support politically."

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury, Ollie Parry, boss of The Salopian Bar in Smithfield Road, said: "I would have thought Boris would have turned up. Other places have had it just as bad if not worse and he hasn't been there either."

Martin Lunt, of Lunt's Pharmacies which has a branch just off Smithfield Road, remained coy on whether he thought the PM should have been here, but said: "I know Daniel Kawczynski has been discussing what could be done with George Eustice. That is something that will seriously need to be followed up."

Ken Edwards, from Belle Vue, said: "I'd have thought we would have seen Boris but to be perfectly honest I think we could do without the circus.

"Businesses and homeowners are far too busy trying to save what they've got left to be putting up with all that kind of nonsense. If he had something to announce, like a plan to stop it happening again, fine. But I don't see the point in politicians turning up here just to stand in a puddle in their wellies, go and talk to about two business people before getting back in their limos and disappearing to London again."

Anne Davies, from Castlefields, said: "I think he should have come, absolutely. They were all in Shropshire for the General Election campaign. Now we've got this massive issue he's nowhere to be seen – it's not very good at all."

Alan Jefferies, from Coton Hill, added: "It's been a horrendous few days. Everyone's had enough. I don't think there's been much of a response from government. It could have been better. I'd like to see them come up with some answers. This has been devastating for the town."

While a severe 'danger to life' warning remained in Ironbridge, weary residents said a visit was much-needed.

Major Malhi said: "If you're a leader, a team captain or even a monarch, coming down gives the workers and volunteers a lift. They get to see their hard work is being recognised.

"They're not after recognition, but it would boost morale. They're doing a great job. It's only at times like this that you see them like this. We dismiss them a lot of the time, because we don't see them.

"Boris wouldn't be able to physically do anything. But forget the PR, because that's all they seem to do it for, it gives people a lift."