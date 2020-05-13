Coronavirus: Shropshire's David Austin Roses to remain closed despite government's ease on lockdown restrictions

David Austin Roses in Albrighton has made the decision to keep its plant centre and rose gardens shut despite the government's announcement that the public can visit horticultural establishments from today.

Bosses at the centre in Bowling Green Lane said they are constantly reviewing the situation and that the safety of customers and staff remains of "utmost priority".

Paul Constantine, project manager, said: "Following the government update, we have made the decision that our plant centre and rose gardens will remain closed for the time being."

All garden centres closed on March 23 and many have resorted to operating online.

Mr Constantine added: "Our staff who are working safely on site are currently focused on looking after our rose crop and delivering roses to you for you to enjoy in your own gardens.

"We hope to be able to share our gardens with you again in the future, but we will only re-open once we feel it is safe to do so."

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown period, David Austin Roses has been keeping followers updated through various online activities, including a live question and answer session with head rosarian Michael Marriott.

Mr Constantine said: "The safety of our customers and staff remains of utmost priority.

"We are constantly reviewing the situation and, in the meantime, please keep an eye on our social media channels and website where we will continue to share what is happening behind our garden walls.

"Our online store remains open and we are currently taking orders for potted roses – excluding standard roses – and rose care accessories. However, due to the impact of coronavirus, orders are taking longer than normal to be delivered."

The latest development comes after the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) called for government support. It said about 650 businesses across the UK produced ornamental crops, contributing £1.4 billion to the economy each year and employing more than 15,000 people directly and almost 30,000 indirectly.