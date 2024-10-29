Rush hour delays on Telford road due to broken down van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The situation is currently affecting drivers using Holyhead Road in Telford.

The issue has been caused by a broken-down van, which is awaiting recovery.

It appears the van's front wheels are both pointing outwards – explaining why it has not been possible to roll the vehicle out of the way.

The van has broken down at the traffic lights which join the Furnace Road Junction. It is currently in the lane heading towards the Greyhound Roundabout – in the Ketley direction.

Due to the situation drivers are having to take caution when passing the van, which has caused delays in both directions.