Police attend Telford van fire
Police and the fire service were called to a blazing transit van in Telford in the early hours of Monday morning.
Fire crews said they were called out at 1.11am to reports of the vehicle fire in the Selbourne area.
Police were also at the scene.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished before 2pm by crews using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, holmatro spreaders and a thermal imaging camera.