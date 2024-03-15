Environment Agency to 'continue to attend' Shropshire landfill site over bad smell concerns

The government agency says that they have received ‘a number of complaints’ about odours from the landfill site at Redhill in Telford.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Our officers are attending the site and are liaising with the operators about the on-going issues.”

Telford & Wrekin Council state that the site is privately owned and operated.

“The Environment Agency (EA) is the regulatory body around nuisance smells from landfill sites and details have been shared with concerned residents on how a report can be made to them,” said a council spokesman.